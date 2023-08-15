Rowhouse under construction in Findlay Creek catches fire overnight
Several homes under construction in Findlay Creek were significantly damaged by fire overnight.
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters were called to a rowhouse under construction on Esban Drive just before 1 a.m.
All three units involved were unoccupied and there are no reported injuries.
It took a little over an hour to get the blaze under control and firefighters kept it from spreading to other homes nearby.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
At 00:53 last night, Firefighters responded to a �� in multiple under construction homes in the 0-100 block of Esban Dr. Upon arrival, multiple units were fully engulfed in smoke & flames. A 2nd alarm was declared at 00:58 to dispatch additional resources to the scene. All 3… pic.twitter.com/RtDn56PLqO— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 15, 2023
