Rowhouse under construction in Findlay Creek catches fire overnight

Several homes under construction in Findlay Creek were significantly damaged by fire overnight.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters were called to a rowhouse under construction on Esban Drive just before 1 a.m.

All three units involved were unoccupied and there are no reported injuries.

It took a little over an hour to get the blaze under control and firefighters kept it from spreading to other homes nearby.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

