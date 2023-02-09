iHeartRadio

Royal Alexandra Hospital locked down Thursday after 'threats of gun violence: EPS


The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton)

The Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.

Edmonton police say hospital workers received a phone call late afternoon from a person who became aggressive and threatened gun violence.

The call prompted hospital administration to lock down the building and call police.

The lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m. after it was decided there was no threat to public safety, the hospital said.

However, EPS officers remained on site into the evening.  

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the United Nurses of Alberta said it is "extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of its members."

"Alberta Health Services and law enforcement authorities need to take this situation seriously in order to send a clear message to the public that threats of violence against nurses and health care workers are unacceptable and have real consequences."

