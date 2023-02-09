Royal Alexandra Hospital locked down Thursday after 'threats of gun violence: EPS

The Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.

Edmonton police say hospital workers received a phone call late afternoon from a person who became aggressive and threatened gun violence.

The call prompted hospital administration to lock down the building and call police.

The lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m. after it was decided there was no threat to public safety, the hospital said.

However, EPS officers remained on site into the evening.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the United Nurses of Alberta said it is "extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of its members."

"Alberta Health Services and law enforcement authorities need to take this situation seriously in order to send a clear message to the public that threats of violence against nurses and health care workers are unacceptable and have real consequences."