Royal B.C. Museum announces new CEO to lead 'modernization' efforts

The Royal B.C. Museum announced the hiring of a new CEO on Wednesday, one year to the day after it announced the resignation of the last person to hold the role on a permanent basis.

Alicia Dubois will begin serving as the provincial museum's chief executive on Feb. 28, according to a news release.

Dubois comes to the museum after a varied career that included roles as legal counsel for Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, national director of Indigenous Financial Services for Scotiabank, and vice president of Indigenous markets for CIBC. She most recently served as chief executive officer for the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation in Calgary.

Speaking as a representative of the Royal B.C. Museum's board of directors, former B.C. finance minister Carole James said the board was "impressed" by Dubois' experience and "intercultural expertise."

"She will not only be a benefit to the museum but will bring invaluable skills and insight to the region and to the province," James said in the museum's news release.

"With her multidisciplinary background coupled with her passion for fostering inclusive perspectives, we feel Alicia is the right person to lead the museum going forward."

Dubois also has experience with museums. She served as a trustee for the Royal Ontario Museum for three years before becoming an honorary trustee in 2020.

“Museums are powerful contributors to communities and must be welcoming and inclusive in order to thrive,” said Dubois, in the release.

“I started my career with a background in science and law, and hold a deep appreciation for how cultural diversity adds resiliency to our communities and institutions. I am excited and honoured to be working with the Royal B.C. Museum’s outstanding team and helping steer the Royal B.C. Museum forward into its next chapter.”

The museum's current chapter has been one marred by allegations of racism and bullying, for which the 135-year-old institution apologized in June.

Former CEO Jack Lohman stepped down in February 2021, and was followed shortly thereafter by the museum's Indigenous collections curator Troy Sebastian.

Part of Dubois' job as the museum's new CEO will be to oversee the "modernization" of the institution and its collections.

The museum's news release concludes by saying it aims to "become a welcoming and culturally safe and modern gathering place" where all people can "share experiences and engage in research, dialogue and learning."