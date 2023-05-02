Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone’s cross-country trip to make stop in London, Ont.
A 25-day cross-country trip by the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) began Monday and will finish on May 25.
The CH-148 Cyclone will be operating in various cities across Canada. The aircraft is being transferred from 423 Maritime Helicopter (MH) Squadron, based in Shearwater, Nova Scotia, to 443 MH Squadron, based in Esquimalt, B.C.
The transit will include community outreach visits along the way.
The RCAF CH-148 Cyclone will be stopping at Canadian Forces Bases and other locations, including Ottawa, Ont., Peterborough, Ont., and London, Ont., among others.
Members of the public may notice an increase in noise in the various regions as the aircraft flies past the area, and during take-offs and landings.
To ensure public safety, landing zones have been pre-coordinated and security will be on site for the visits.
