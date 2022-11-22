Royal Canadian Air Force prepares to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Royal Canadian Air Force is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary with celebrations across the country.

You can't mention the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) without paying tribute to Base Borden, the country's largest military training facility.

"Base Borden is the birthplace of the RCAF, so it's exceptionally important that Borden hold the activities they are doing. They are definitely leading the way in getting ready for this centennial," said Col. Maggie Gacula, the campaign manager for the RCAF 2024 celebrations.

April 1, 2024, will mark the 100-year anniversary of the RCAF, with a year of events to help mark the milestone.

Specific plans are still being finalized, but the CFB Borden air show in June 2024 will be part of the celebrations.

"We have this opportunity to both celebrate our rich history as well as well as let people know that the RCAF is an agile integrated and inclusive organization so we hope that people will be inspired both our past stories as well as looking forward to all the fun things the RCAF has in the next one hundred years" said Gacula.

"1,884 pilots passed through Borden, and you can't talk about the air war in Western Europe in the latter half of 1917 and in 1918 without thinking about Borden's contribution to victory," said Dr. Andrew Gregory, with the museum on the base.

Staff at the museum on the base call it one of the best-kept secrets in the country, and staff can't wait to get the celebrations underway.

"We have one of the best military vehicle collections in the country, a lot of captured enemy pieces that were brought back by the armoured core," Gregory added.

It's hoped the 100th anniversary of the RCAF will bring more attention to the military, the base and its museum.

More detailed plans and celebrations are expected to be announced in the coming months.