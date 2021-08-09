Royal Canadian Legion in Callander honours National Peacekeeper Day

Since 2008, Aug. 9 has been known as National Peacekeeper Day in Canada.

It’s a day to remember and honour those who have served and continue to serve as peacekeepers overseas.

"Canada is recognized as the greatest peacekeepers in the world," said Marc Picard, a peacekeeping veteran. "There’s so much conflict in the world now, it’s so important a unilateral force can go in and provide protection for incident civilians."

In Callander, more than 20 members of the local Legion marched down Landsdowne Street East and took a moment of silence to remember those who served for Canadians.

One of those members was Staff Sgt. Michael Hunter, a police officer in North Bay who served overseas in 2011.

"In my experience, I was attached with the European Union. I was in charge in 11 different provinces running a field implementation office," Hunter said. "So we implemented policing programs for the Afghan National Police and helped trained them.”

While some countries around the world are reluctant to get involved with peacekeeping, Hunter told CTV News he believes Canada will continue its role in the future.

"Canada has a very strong role there, we’re very respected worldwide. The type of help that both our military and peacekeepers do, it is tremendous for the different countries in need," he said.

According to members at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 445 in Callander, more than 130,000 Canadians have served on a peacekeeping mission.

On Aug. 9, 1974, nine peacekeeping soldiers died while on a mission, which is why National Peacekeeper Day is held every year on that day.