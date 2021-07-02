Royal Canadian Legion in Sudbury hosts July 1 drive-thru

The Lockerby branch of the Royal Canadian Legion was happy to host its second annual chicken drive-thru dinner to help raise money for everyday expenses.

The Lockerby Legion has been busy in the past few days, preparing and serving up approximately 300 meals for this year's drive-thru dinner.

“We have two pieces of fried chicken, french fries, a macaroni salad and a desert,” said Doreen Thompson, with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 564. “It takes a lot of work. We have to plan the meal, how many people estimating and go out and buy the food, bring it in, start a couple days before in preparing. Yesterday we were here all day making the macaroni salad and packing it into containers.”

President of the Lockerby Legion 564, Jennifer Huard, said this was a day to not only raise money for the legion but also to celebrate Canada’s birthday, but that has since changed.

“This is a fundraising dinner for the legion to off set some of our monthly expenses," Huard said.

"We did start out planning this as a Canada Day meal however, with respect to the Indigenous children’s remains being found, we felt that to remain in solidarity with First Nations communities we would no longer call it a Canada Day meal.”

The next drive-thru event will be a fish dinner on Sept. 18.