Royal Canadian Legion launches new poppy campaign with modern twists

The Royal Canadian Legion’s national poppy campaign kicked off on Friday with some new initiatives to breathe fresh life into the annual tradition.

Inside the Malahat Legion branch in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., the campaign launched in a bit of organized chaos.

"It is the season of poppy," said Denise Halloway, poppy chair of Malahat Branch 134.

Halloway is in charge of organizing the distribution of 20,000 poppies throughout her community.

"People have come in, picked-up their boxes, and they’ll deliver them to the retail outlets full of poppies," said Halloway.

The money collected through the poppy campaign stays in the community and funds programs run by local Legions.

"I buy a new one every year," said Millie Peers, a resident of Mill Bay, B.C.

This year, the newly produced poppies are a little different.

"This year we are presenting for the first time ever a biodegradable poppy, and also biodegradable wreaths," said Nujma Bond, spokesperson for The Royal Canadian Legion.

Made out of paper and cotton velvet, the new poppies are far better for the environment than the past plastic ones.

VETERANS' STORIES

Another new twist on the old campaign is "Poppy Stories."

By going to poppystories.ca on your smart phone, you can scan a poppy and learn about a Canadian veteran.

"You're taken right to a short anecdote, a great story about a Canadian veteran," said Bond. "A real story."

Currently, there are 50 different stories with more being added.

"I think that’s amazing," said Peers.

In Victoria, the Remembrance Day flag was raised at city hall and the first poppy was pinned on Mayor Lisa Helps on Friday.

"You don’t purchase a poppy, poppies are not for sale," said Angus Stanfield, vice president of the Victoria Legion at the ceremony.

"We want everybody to wear a poppy. If you choose to make a donation, that’s great," he said.

Annually, around $20-million is raised across Canada through the distribution of 20-million poppies.

Back at Malahat Branch 134, Halloway – who served in the military for more than 40 years – says her new role with the Legion’s poppy campaign is just as important as her career was.

"It’s significant work for me," said Halloway. "I’ve been the poppy chair for eight years and it’s important to remember."