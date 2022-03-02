Royal Canadian Mint donating proceeds of pysanka coins to Ukraine relief
The Royal Canadian Mint says it will be donating the net proceeds of sales on its 2022 pysanka-themed collector's coins to the Red Cross Ukrainian relief fund in light of the Russian invasion.
“For the past seven years, the Mint has proudly honoured the richness of Ukrainian culture and artistry in Canada with a best-selling series of pysanka-themed collector coins. This year, all net proceeds from the sale of our gold and silver pysanka coins will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. Donations will help meet the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people,” the Mint said on social media.
The coins celebrating Ukrainian Easter eggs are limited in number. Last year, the Mint issued 5,000 silver coins and 250 gold coins.
Cost details are coming soon, the Mint said. Last year's silver coins cost $140, while the pure gold coins cost $7,400.
The Mint says the 2022 series will be available starting March 8.
