Royal Canadian Navy introduces no-strings-attached pilot program amid recruitment crisis

The Royal Canadian Navy has launched a new program in an attempt to boost recruitment amid a decline of members.

The Naval Experience Program (NEP) is a one-year program intended to give Canadians with an interest in joining the navy the full experience, without the pressure of past programs that usually last between three and five years, according to Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee.

"They're going to get the full experience of the life of a sailor," Topshee told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.

"We're trying to make sure that we account for the fact that a lot of people don't know what the navy does, and this is an opportunity for them to join the navy – one year, all expenses paid, experience life in the navy – and see if it's for them."

The Canadian Armed Forces recently reported there has been a shortage of approximately 16,000 members. Among the positions that need urgent filling are naval operators, as well as medical officers, aviation specialists, communications and technical tradespeople.

The NEP is said to offer trainees eight weeks of basic training to become a general duty sailor, followed by nine months of exposure to navy life at a home base in Nova Scotia or British Columbia. Topshee says there is also a component of experience on a foreign port to expose participants to the extensive traveling that is a requirement of the job.

"Part of the value proposition of the navy is you join the navy to see the world, so we want to make sure they experience that and see if they like the lifestyle, because it's not for everyone, being on board a ship is a different thing," he said.

Trainees will be paid a year salary of $42,000 and will also have the option to use 20 days of vacation with paid travel accommodations. Once the program is over, trainees can choose to either remain in the navy full-time or part-time, or leave all together if they decide it's not for them.

Topshee says with this program, the Royal Canadian Navy is aiming to reel in 80 per cent of participants to become full-time members.

With files from CTV News Ottawa