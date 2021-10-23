Royal Canadian Navy uses Barrie waterfront as training grounds
A two-day training exercise involving the Royal Canadian Navy is taking place at the Barrie waterfront this weekend.
Fifty naval members from all seven of the provincial divisions will be operating in and out of the waters of Kempenfelt Bay.
Sean Batte, captain for the Royal Canadian Navy Central Region, says the purpose of the training is to grow familiar with Lake Simcoe and the area.
"If there's ever flooding or emergencies on the lakes, we need to be able to respond to that," says Batte.
The training includes helping boats in distress, practice for search and rescue, as well as navigational challenges in unfamiliar waters.
Training took place much of Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday.
Batte says Barrie and Muskoka will likely be one of their staging areas for future operations.
With files from CTV's Dana Roberts.
