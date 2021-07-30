Royal letter: LaSalle, Ont. woman recognized for honouring Royal Family
It’s not every day you’re treated like royalty.
But one LaSalle woman sure felt that way, after receiving a letter from the royal family.
“I’m a royal watcher from square one,” says Victoria Moffat, who’s had deep admiration for the royal family for as long as she can remember.
Now living in a condo in LaSalle, Moffat wanted to spruce up the landscaping around the building.
She did so by honour Prince Phillip, naming a fir tree in his memory.
“It was just a good community project. I think there was 12 of us that planted it.”
The tree was planted in April and Moffat wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace not long after.
About a month later, a reply came from Windsor Castle, which read:
“The queen was moved to hear that your group planted a dwart Alberta pine on the 10th of April 2021 in memory of his highness and to see the picture you enclosed of the fir tree.”
“To address a little community here in LaSalle it meant a lot to me personally,” says Moffat.
She was so moved by the letter, she planted another tree, a forsythia, in honour of the Queen.
“She’s still a wonderful woman in my eyes and someone that should be honoured.”
