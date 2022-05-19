Royal Military College holding memorial to remember four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.

A memorial service will be held at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. this evening to remember the four cadets who were killed when their vehicle went into the water on campus last month.

The Royal Military College will hold three ceremonial events today and Friday to celebrate its Class of 2022. During this evening's sunset ceremony, a memorial will be held by the Class of 2022 to honour the four fallen classmates.

The four cadets set to graduate this spring were killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle at Point Frederick on the RMC campus on April 29. The four died when a vehicle went into the water.

The Royal Military College identified the four victims as officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrès Salek.

The four were fourth-year students set to graduate with a university degree and commissioned to officers of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Investigators have said there is no reason to suspect foul play in the deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Sunset Ceremony at Royal Military College will begin at 7 p.m.

"This is an event driven by the class of 2022 to honour their fallen classmates, and provide an opportunity for the RMC Community to collectively grieve this tragic loss," said RMC in a statement.

RMC's 123rd Convocation Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. On Friday, the RMC Commissioning Parade for approximately 270 naval and officer cadets who will become Commissioned Officers of the Canadian Armed Forces will be held.