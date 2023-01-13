Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer convicted of assault suspended without pay
A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who was convicted this week of assault has been suspended without pay by the police force.
Chief Patrick Roche said in a news release today that Const. Noelle Laite's suspension took effect Thursday.
The Serious Incident Response Team charged Laite with assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and choking after an investigation last spring.
On Wednesday, a provincial court judge found Laite guilty of assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Court documents say Laite was alleged to have assaulted and choked another woman an undisclosed number of times between Sept. 1, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2022.
In June, after she was charged, Laite was included among a list of officers who had received a commendation from the force's chief of police.
The force removed Laite's name from the list a week later following media reports criticizing the accolade.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
