Royal Ontario Museum to curate COVID-19 experiences with two exhibitions this fall
The Royal Ontario Museum is launching two exhibitions this fall chronicling experiences of the COVID-19 crisis.
On Sept. 18, the Toronto museum will unveil a collection of more than 100 masks made by creators across the globe.
"Unmasking the Pandemic: From Personal Protection to Personal Expression" will include about 40 face coverings made by Canadian artists and designers.
The ROM also plans to present a crowdsourced collection of art that aims to show what the pandemic looks like through a child's eyes.
"My Pandemic Story: Youth Create Portraits of a Pandemic," which debuts on Oct. 9, features 50 works submitted by Ontario artists aged four to 18 expressing their emotions and experiences of the COVID-19 crisis.
Both exhibitions are set to run through Feb. 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.
