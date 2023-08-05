Royal Roads University closes gardens after cougar sightings

Part of the Royal Roads University campus in Colwood was shut down after a cougar was spotted wandering in the area Friday.

At 9:15 a.m., the university warned students on social media that the cougar was seen in the library parking lot.

“Please use the buddy system while walking on campus and keep dogs on leash,” the school wrote.

Then, just after 11 a.m., the university said the animal was spotted a second time, near Charlie’s Trail.

In response, the school closed its gardens for the remainder of the day.

The cougar sighting is one of several this year in Colwood.

Earlier this week, West Shore RCMP issued a warning after a cougar sighting in the 490 block of Regency Place.

If you encounter a cougar, the BC Conservation Officer Service advises to stay calm, keep the animal in view and make yourself look as large as possible. Then you should back away slowly, making sure the cougar has a clear escape route.

Conservation officers say to never run or turn your back on a cougar, as sudden movement could provoke an attack.

“If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise,” BCCOS writes on the wildlife page of the provincial government’s website.

And if the cougar attacks, BCCOS says you should fight back and convince the animal that you are a threat and not prey.