Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included

A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.

Each week of the Royal Tyrrell Museum's junior (ages nine through 12) and senior (ages 13 through 17) summer science camps are limited to a maximum of 36 participants, with 12 of the spots reserved for girls.

Campers will have the opportunity to screen wash and sort real fossils, and prospect for dinosaurs.

Parents and guardians are asked at the time of the $819 per week booking to disclose which old-style prospector tent, assigned by gender, their child will be sleeping in during the camp.

In a statement to CTV News sent Wednesday morning, museum officials said the summer camps are inclusive and that bookings for the camp have been predominantly made for boys in the past, and this year was no exception.

"The Royal Tyrrell Museum strives to make sure all campers feel welcome and have fun at camp, regardless of their gender identity or expression. Even though the Badlands Science Camp is usually oversubscribed by boys, we’re ensuring girls also have the chance to participate.

"Registrations for the 2022 Badlands Science Camp opened on March 1. All spots for boys have been sold out since mid-March. There are 16 spots still available for girls for the five-week 2022 season, and we’re looking forward to those spots being filled."

The camp gender ratio no longer appears on the museum's website since CTV News first requested clarification. Museum officials did not initially answer CTV News' question on the participation of gender nonconforming campers, but, after the original version of this story was posted, issued a seond statement indicating that "All campers are welcome. Campers select a tent that fits their gender identity, or they have the option to request alternate arrangements."

For more information on this year's camp, visit Badlands Science Camp.