RPL Film Theatre to celebrate Indigenous filmmakers in March

The Regina Public Library (RPL) Film Theatre is partnering with the Saskatchewan Library Association to celebrate Indigenous filmmakers over the month of March.

The film theatre will be presenting a series of films that address the ongoing legacy of the residential school system, according to a media release from the Regina Public Library.

“The Bones of Crows” screening at the film theatre on March 8 and 9 will begin with a gathering at 5:30 p.m. before the screening at 7 p.m. After the film, there will be a Q&A with cast and crew, including actor Michelle Thrush.

For a list of the films playing over the month of March, you can visit the RPL’s website. All films will be free.

As well, the author of the One Book One Province selection, “Five Little Indians,” Michelle Good, will be at an event to engage in conversation, followed by a reception, at the mâmawêyatitân centre on March 23 at 7 p.m. She will be joined with Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann, president of FNUC.