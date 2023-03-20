iHeartRadio

RPS asking public for help with investigation into theft with weapon


(File photo)

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into an alleged theft with a weapon on Saturday.

Officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of 13th Avenue for a report of a weapons offence around 7 p.m., according to a release from RPS.

A man had attempted to shoplift merchandise from the business and revealed a knife after he was confronted by security, according to police.

Police say no one was physically injured.

Police describe the suspect as a man who was wearing a black jacket, dark coloured pants, black sneakers, a ball cap, and glasses. He was carrying a black backpack and green reusable shopping bag, according to police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

