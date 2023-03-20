RPS asking public for help with investigation into theft with weapon

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help with an investigation into an alleged theft with a weapon on Saturday.

Officers were called to a business in the 2800 block of 13th Avenue for a report of a weapons offence around 7 p.m., according to a release from RPS.

A man had attempted to shoplift merchandise from the business and revealed a knife after he was confronted by security, according to police.

Police say no one was physically injured.

Police describe the suspect as a man who was wearing a black jacket, dark coloured pants, black sneakers, a ball cap, and glasses. He was carrying a black backpack and green reusable shopping bag, according to police.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.