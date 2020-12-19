The Regina Police Service is investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a home in the 900 block of Argyle St., on Saturday morning.

In a release, police said it was reported that gun shots were heard in the area, around 9:05 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found holes in the front door of a residence that appeared to be from a gun shot.

RPS added that the residents of the home were present at the time of the incident, but were not hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).