RPS investigating death of man involved in vehicle incident
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Regina police are investigating a man’s death following a vehicle incident on Friday.
Officers were called to an area near the 1200 block of North Albert Street around 11:20 a.m. for a report of a driver in medical distress, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When police arrived, a driver who came across the incident said that a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.
A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS and police said next of kin have been contacted.
RPS and the coroner are investigating the death, which is not believed to be criminal in nature.
