RPS warn of traffic ticket email scam circulating in Regina

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning residents of an email scam with an attachment telling people to pay a traffic fine.

According to a tweet on Thursday, RPS posted an example of the email and said not to click the link to view the “ticket” or pay the fine.

RPS noted legitimate tickets are always mailed to the registered vehicle owner.

Advisory: We have been made aware of a traffic scam circulating. If you receive an email similar to this, do NOT click the link to view the “ticket” or pay the fine.



Legitimate traffic tickets issued in Regina are mailed to the registered vehicle owner via mail. pic.twitter.com/QbGWQMGsTI