RPS warns of man on statutory release at high risk to reoffend sexually

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning the public of a man who is at a high risk to reoffend sexually.

Jason Paul Thorne, 46, has a criminal history, which includes sexual offences, and has a high risk for acts of sexual offending against young girls, according to a release from RPS.

He was on statutory release as of April 24, and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on March 14, 2024. He will reside in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood in a home that will provide supervision.

According to RPS, Thorn must abide by several special conditions:

Follow a treatment plan/program to be arranged by his parole supervisor in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse.

Not to be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by the parole supervisor.

Abstain from the use of all intoxicants.

Follow psychiatric counselling and medication regime as directed by a clinician.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

Immediately report all intimate sexual and nonsexual relationships and friendships or changes in relationships to his parole supervisor.

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility (such as private home placement) approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Not to associate with any person known to be, or have reason to believe to be, involved in criminal activity or substance use.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Follow psychological counselling to be arranged by his parole supervisor.

RPS said the information is meant to raise community awareness so people can take suitable preventative measures, not to embark upon any form of unreasonable conduct directed at Thorn.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact RPS.