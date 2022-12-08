RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
According to the report, which covers the period of Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2022, COVID-19 cases and test positivity have declined.
There were 67 RSV detections in the province over this reporting period, compared to 43 in the last one.
Of those RSV cases, 34 were admitted to hospital, and seven in ICUs.
All 34 RSV hospitalizations occured in children aged 0 to 19 years.
There were 901 COVID-19 cases in the last reporting period, compared to 814 this period. Hospital admissions have also dropped from 316 to 272.
Influenza cases have gone up from 1,069 to 1,246 and hospitalizations have decreased from 211 to 199.
There were 41 COVID-19-related deaths and no influenza-related deaths in the reporting period. Of those, one was in the 20 to 59 age group and 40 of those were in the 60 years or older group.
For the full report, click here.
