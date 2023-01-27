RSV, influenza numbers dropping in Manitoba

While the number of RSV cases continues to be higher than influenza numbers in the province, the latest data shows both viruses are decreasing.

For the week of Jan. 15 to 21, there were 105 RSV detections with a test positivity rate of 8.3 per cent. That was down from 8.7 per cent the previous week when there were 131 detections.

Influenza A remains low in Manitoba, with just 10 cases reported during the week for a test positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, down from 18 cases and 1.9 per cent in the week prior.

The province said the influenza test positivity rate is below the national average, which is 1.3 per cent.

Two people were admitted to hospital with influenza.

“Overall, influenza activity this season started to increase earlier than would be expected and is now below expected levels for this time of year,” the province said in its weekly report.

Looking at COVID numbers, there were 59 new cases, down from 122 the week before.

The positivity rate is at 11.3 per cent, which drop by an entire percentage point compared to the previous week.

There were seven hospital admissions as well according to the province.

“Wastewater surveillance data from January indicated sustained activity of COVID-19 in Winnipeg and Brandon at lower levels,” the province said.