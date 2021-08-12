'Ruck and Dive' event seeks to raise awareness for work-related PTSD

A unique event is hoping to raise money and awareness for PTSD among first responders and veterans.

The Ruck and Dive event will involve participants hiking 33 kilometres from Base Borden to the Skydive Centre Saturday morning while carrying a 50-pound rucksack on their backs. For the finale, they will then jump out of a plane from the Skydive Centre.

The ultimate goal is to raise enough money to purchase two service dogs for people experiencing PTSD from work-related trauma.

"It's been proven that integrating these animals into an individual's life has cause for a great deal of improvement," says Shawn Brennan, event organizer. "Even if it's just the functionality of day-to-day living, the impact is tremendous," he says.

The event on Saturday will wrap up a month-long list of ruck challenges to raise awareness and money for those dealing with work-related PTSD.

"There are people who go above and beyond who put themselves in harm's way," says Sean Francis, Canadian Forces Army Reserve. "Whether it's military, fire, paramedics or first responders anywhere. They take a lot of it home with them."

If you would like to support veterans and first responders through this initiative, visit their website.