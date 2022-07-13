Ruckus at Ramara marina results in arrest

An unruly jet-skier faces almost a dozen charges after a ruckus as a marina Sunday.

OPP were called to a Ramara Township marina shortly after 3:30 p.m. regarding a jet-ski driver who refused to follow the marina's no-wake policies and then struck another vessel after a verbal disagreement.

Police arrived and arrested and charged the 46-year-old Aurora man with impaired by alcohol and drugs offences, dangerous operation, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, operating a vessel in an unsafe manner and other safety-related boating charges.

The accused is set to appear on August 23, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia. His driver's licence has also been suspended for 90 days.