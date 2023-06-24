Ruff Mudder gives fun human-canine obstacle challenge to dog owners

A massively popular obstacle course adventure that puts dogs at the centre stage returned to Stayner this weekend for a two-day event.

Ruff Mudder, a 5.5. km obstacle course for pet owners and their dogs challenged hundreds of participants to trek through the mud and enjoy a fun day out with their dogs.

Organizers said the event draws in participants from across North America annually.

It also raises funds for the Farley Foundation and Pantry Four Paws.

The Ruff Mudder fun will close out on Sunday after the first round of participants made their way through the course on Saturday.