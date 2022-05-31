Rugby players weather sweltering temperatures during OFSAA Championship in Kitchener

Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees Celsius Tuesday in Waterloo region as Ontario continues to weather the first heat event of the season.

The heat is expected to peak around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. when temperatures are forecast to reach 31 C, with the humidex it could feel closer to 36.

There will be little relief overnight, with the low forecast at 20 C, but things will begin to cool off Wednesday morning.

RUGBY PLAYERS PERSEVERE

It wasn’t ideal conditions to be out on the pitch, but that didn’t stop rugby players competing in the OFSAA’s Girls’ AAA Rugby Championship in Kitchener.

Kitchener Collegiate Institute coach Dave Thompson said the players were preparing by drinking “lots of water, of course.”

“We were here all day yesterday and that was a hot day and back in the heat today,” said Thompson, during a game hosted at Eastwood Collegiate on Tuesday. “We’ve had Gatorade, water out here for them so they should be good to go.”

Water breaks are scheduled for the players every five to 10 minutes and teams had tents up for shade.

The gold medal game is set for Wednesday and is expected to be played under much cooler conditions.