Municipal politicians in Ottawa say they remained home for the holidays amid rising COVID-19 cases and a provincewide shutdown starting on Boxing Day.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to city councillors and the mayor to ask about how they spent their holidays, following news of several provincial and federal politicians travelling abroad around Christmas time.

Two councillors, Jenna Sudds and Mathieu Fleury, told Newstalk 580 CFRA on Saturday that they remained in Ottawa for the holidays.

In responses to CTV News Ottawa, the 21 other city councillors all said they did not travel outside of the country during the holidays, opting to spend Christmas and New Year's with their households.

Mayor Jim Watson also told CTV News he remained in Ottawa this Christmas.

The news about politicians leaving the country during the holidays has led to some high-profile resignations, including Rod Phillips stepping down as Ontario finance minister and some government officials in Alberta.