Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A ruling is expected in the Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday.
In early August, the court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.
Hildebrandt claimed it was self-defence after he was allegedly approached by two men.
Dykxhoorn says the son of the Church of God pastor pushed him to the ground at a farm near Aylmer after pacing a sign about wearing masks near the church property.
Dykxhoorn claims his ribs broke as a result of being pushed.
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeastCalgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deathsCTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in CochraneMounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in SurreyHomicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centreA family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North YorkOne person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina policeA 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.