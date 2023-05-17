Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says

Reports of aliens invading Hemlock Public Schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.

But before you go grab your tinfoil hat, the Michigan school district said the news spread on social media was a hoax.

The superintendent’s office said the rumour was started by a mischievous student who wanted to get out of taking a math test.

The administration said parents can be sure there is no cause for alarm, and the safety and well-being of students is a priority.

“We have thoroughly investigated the situation, and there is no evidence of any alien activity on our school grounds,” Superintendent Don Killingbeck said. “We take all rumours seriously, but we also urge our community to be cautious when spreading information that has not been verified.”

The student responsible for starting the rumour has been disciplined. The school district has taken steps to educate students on the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

The district added while the idea of alien invasions seems like a far-fetched scenario, it’s essential to remember that false information can have real-world consequences.

Rumours of aliens haven’t been the only false information spreading across the district. The school district said people have been sharing there was a fire at the school, and there was another rumour a heated track would be added at Wallace Field. The district said the track is not a part of the bond projects, but they are looking into getting it resurfaced.