'Run and roll' event raises $148,000 for the Hospice at Erie Shores campus

More than 350 residents took to the streets of Leamington on foot and bikes Sunday and raised $148,000 for the local Hospice as part of the Erie Shores Health Foundation’s (ESHF) ‘Run and Roll’ event.

The event hosted several courses including a 5K walk, 5K run, half-marathon, as well as 20K or 70K bike routes.

“The 2022 ESHF Run and Roll has set the bar for future Run and Rolls. We witnessed new records on both our 5km and half marathon. Committee members took a chance in adding a bike event and it paid off as many were fond of the 25km or 70km roll,” event chair Kenny Paglione said in a news release.

Participants were graced with warm weather and sunny skies Sunday, a sign Paglione said did not go unnoticed.

“This year was in special memory of Armando Bonfiglio, Marc Sherman and the other 42 people we loved and lost as seen etched on our Memorial Wall that Mucci Farms contributed to our day too. We know they were holding back the threatening rain clouds and brought the bright beautiful day of sun,” he said.

Organizers said many businesses in the community helped to sponsor the event including Excalibur Plastics and Mucci Farms.

Through sponsors, donations and registrations $148,000 was brought in which will go towards annual operations costs of the Hospice, Erie Shores Campus in Leamington.

“We are so pleased to have pulled off another successful event this past weekend, benefitting our local Hospice. This year’s Run and Roll brought our communities together in such an amazing capacity,” Gloria Cacenago of the ESHF said.

“A massive thanks to our sponsors, donors, and volunteers. A special thanks to my amazing “dream team” of a planning committee; there is nothing this group can’t do! There were so many special moments witnessed that be cherished in our hearts.”