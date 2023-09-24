Run and walk fundraised hits its stride for North Bay's hospital

More than 500 people in North Bay were up bright and early Sunday morning lacing up their sneakers to run or walk as part of a large fundraiser for the local hospital.

The Our Hospital Run/Walk fundraiser is one of the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation's largest and money is set aside for advanced medical care.

Rounding the bend after a long walk, a large group of around 65 dressed all in red is the 'Will's Walkers' team.

'Will's Walkers' was organized by the Deacon family in honour of Will Deacon – who has been at the hospital for more than eight months after suffering severe mental health challenges.

"He's doing amazing and he's doing a lot, lot better," said Steve Deacon, Will's father.

"That has everything to do with the fine folks here at the hospital."

The Deacon family and their friends know the crucial role the hospital staff played in helping Will get on the right path.

"The steps are getting more forward and we are optimistic that we will see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Annette Deacon, Will's grandmother.

The walk/run challenges participants to push themselves not just past the finish line but also to raise funds for crucial advanced medical care the hospital prioritizes.

This fundraiser is in its 17th year of the event which has raised close to $2 million since its inception – this year, over $128,000 was donated – a number runners are “going bananas over.”

Madelyn Meighan was dressed in a banana costume while she ran.

"It feels so great to be a small part in raising this money," she said, with a chuckle before the event.

"This is my second year doing it and first year in the banana costume."

Donna Labreche was part of a team of personal support worker floaters who often work in the hospital where they are needed most.

"We just wanted to provide support to the hospital and create morale for the team," she said.

Staff with the hospital foundation told CTV News that doctors and staff are in need of new tools and equipment to continue to complete successful mammograms as well as enhance advanced nuclear medicine care.

"Nuclear medicine combines a gamma camera and a radioactive tracer that is injected into the patient," said Tammy Morison, the foundation’s president and CEO.

"They use it for cardiac studies as well as cancer diagnosis."

Participants took every step in stride to improve healthcare for those who need it.

"You don't realize you're going to need this institution until you do," said Steve Deacon.