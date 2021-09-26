'Run around, get dirty and get really tired': Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart
Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart, Ont. is all about being out on the farm.
"Run around, get dirty and get really tired", said Jeff Warner, organizer of the Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens.
It's a laid-back atmosphere on the farm, but COVID safety precautions are in place. People are asked to sanitize their hands first, then explore the many ways to put apples and pumpkins to the test at the sling shot or bowling stations.
Warner has more than a dozen varieties of pumpkins available that people can also buy and take home.
“We’re not really in pumpkin growing world here so finding ones that will get orange before they freeze off around here is the hardest things I’ve been figuring out so this year they’ve done a little better,” said Warner.
“I think I’m starting to figure out the varieties that are working."
He said hundreds of people have come from all over the province.
Fall Fun Days are held every Thursday, and on weekends until the end of October.
