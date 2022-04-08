Run for Rocky event to return after five-year hiatus

After a five-year hiatus, Run for Rocky announced the return of its popular walk/run, along with a number of upcoming endeavours.

The Progressive Pride Flag was raised at Charles Clarke Sqaure Friday in honour of Run for Rocky Legacy Days. The flag will stay up all week long.

Rocky’s family, the Campanas said they are ecstatic to be working with the Windsor Essex PrideFest committee to bring back the popular event.

In addition to announcing the return of the walk/run, the Run for Rocky Legacy Project outlined its upcoming plans:

GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) Teacher Leader Toolbox Kits: Starting next week the Run for Rocky Legacy Project will be distributing the toolbox kits to local high schools now that GSA clubs are starting to meet once again in person. The project had been put on hold due to COVID restrictions, but now the organization says it is looking forward to getting the toolkits into the hands of teachers to help support club efforts.

Rocky Campana Annual GSA Leadership Memorial Scholarship: Sunday, May 1 is the final day for graduating GSA high school students to submit their application for the memorial scholarship. Applications can be downloaded at runforrocky.com

Rainbow Crosswalk at Zehrs in LaSalle: The rainbow crosswalk will be painted going into the grocery store’s entrance starting the week of May 31. The Run for Rocky helped to spearhead the project when approached by Brenda Bot Drake. LaSalle businesses will also have the chance to become familiar with out to be part of a welcoming 2SLBGTQ+ community during the week. A LaSalle PROUD campaign will be launched during the first week of June.

Pride Flag raising: The Pride flag will be raised in the Town of LaSalle on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

Crosswalk ribbon cutting and Pride month celebration: On Saturday, June 4, the ribbon cutting will be held at Zehrs in LaSalle along with a Pride month celebration

Windsor Essex Pridefest Weekend: Thursday Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7 is Pridefest weekend. Details will be coming on the return of the Run for Rocky event in conjunction with Pridefest.

Rocky Campana’s legacy has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since his passing in 2012.

Those interested in supporting Run for Rocky or commemorating Run for Rocky Legacy Day can do so online at runforrocky.com