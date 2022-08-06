Run for Rocky returns Pride Fest weekend

The Run for Rocky returned to Windsor’s waterfront after a five-year hiatus Saturday morning.

It’s one of several events included in this year’s Windsor-Essex Pride Fest after previously being held during the month of April.

Hundreds gathered at Dieppe Park near the Detroit River to take part despite the heat and humidity.

Cindy Smith said she and her friend took part to show support for their children.

“Both my kids are exploring their identities right now,” Smith said after finishing the run. “So I just wanted to encourage them and whatever they need to develop into great human beings, I’m here for them.”

Run for Rocky is a charity run/walk which is inspired by Rocky Campana who passed away in 2012 after attempting to take his own life.

Campana’s legacy has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since his passing.

“As a family after five years, we needed a little bit of a break,” Run for Rocky co-founder Nancy Campana told CTV News. “It was emotional. We started the Run for Rocky less than six months after Rocky passed away. And that five years gave us time to rejuvenate but also gave strength to the organizations who we had given a voice to here in the city.”

Campana noted this month marks the 10th anniversary of her son’s passing, suggesting a lot has been accomplished, but plenty more advocacy still needs to be done.

“If you walk into a high school today, it doesn't look like the high school you would have walked into 10 years ago.” Campana continued, “There's rainbow safe places. There's LGBTQU sections of the libraries. There's pride murals, open schools, there's literature and support for teachers. Educators have been educated through Run for Rocky funding. Parents have support within school system, so there has been change.”

But, Campana notes there’s been indication that online hate increased the Covid-19 pandemic “High schools are telling us through their intranet systems that students, they saw a huge upswing in homophobic language during the COVID months where kids were online.”

“People can easily hide behind that computer and the majority is standing up and saying no, I don't want my children exposed to this. We want to be kind. We want to love everyone. And it's the majority that is moving this movement forward Run for Rocky and Pride Fest. So there's always work to be done.”

According to Campana, $42,000 was raised before Saturday’s run/walk.

“We're here to remind those people who aren't haters, that they're supported and they’re loved and their families are love and their friends are loved,” she said.

Those interested in supporting Run for Rocky or commemorating Run for Rocky Legacy Day can do so online at runforrocky.com

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest continues through the weekend.