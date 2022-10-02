'Run for the Cure' in Regina aims to end stigma surrounding breast cancer

The 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society Run for the Cure took place at Douglas Park on Oct. 2nd for the first time in two years.

The previous two runs were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers like Aurora Marinari said around 700 people participated in the event raising over $200,000.

“That number will keep rising as more and more organizations and participants fundraise throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Marinari said.

This year’s event included a five kilometre run and walk, and a parade of hope where cancer survivors wearing pink walked together while being cheered on and being applauded on their bravery, determination, and courage.

Breast cancer survivors Megan Ludik and Amy McAveny acted as the spokespeople for the Run for Cure event and also led the parade of hope for all cancer survivors.

“Everybody wearing that pink shirt behind me they have all survived, they have all fought the battle, and they know what its like,” McAveny explained. “That's something to be celebrated.”

Ludnik and McAveny both agree it is vital to spread and bring awareness to the disease.

“It's really important for me to, I feel like share my voice and participate and raise awareness for breast cancer in young women,” Ludik said.

“I'm here now as a survivor, and I'm here just because I want to help raise funds and get the word out about my story and many of the challenges that people face as a survivor,” McAveny said.

Screening for breast cancer begins at 40-years-old, however both women were diagnosed with breast cancer in their mid-thirties.

Both women are advocating for more awareness that breast cancer is being found in younger women and men.

“Prior to my diagnosis, I had asked for some screening and I was told I was too young,” Ludik said. “So my cancer went undetected for longer than it should have.”

Ludik and McAveny have both spoken at breast cancer awareness events telling their stories encouraging woman to get checked often and early.

“I was diagnosed at 36,” McAveny said. “When you're that young, they tell you no, it can't be that and you need to be your own advocate and realize that it can happen at any age now.”

Ludik adds the breast cancer community is Regina has supported her since she began her journey and now she is just giving back.

“I want to give back to other women,” Ludik said. “Giving them the same kindness and support that I was shown early in my diagnosis.”

Organizers say the Run for the Cure event hopes to inspire others to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“We have the survivors, they stand out in their pink shirts,” Marinari said.

“You see the numbers of them together, you see that they are survivors and it's just the whole event is about celebrating that.”