Run for Women hitting its stride for My Sister’s Place

The largest fundraising event for My Sisters’ Place in downtown London, Ont. is coming up next weekend, putting women, children, and men through the paces.

This is the fifth year the Shoppers Drug Mart Run for Women will help women who are at risk in our community.

Among them is Gloria Starr. She said the drop-in facility saved her life. After losing her business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gloria found herself with no work, no money, and suffering from medical issues.

“I’d been in the hospital for a long time for pure exhaustion and a couple of strokes,” said Gloria. “But then I met some people at My Sisters’ Place and they gave me a hug and they gave me an idea that I could be okay and I wasn’t going to drown.”

Now with help from her sisters, Gloria will be taking part in the Run for Women coming up on June 11 at Harris Park.

Normally about a thousand people participate in the run at Harris Park and they’re usually able to raise around $100,000 for My Sisters’ Place.

“Ninety per cent of our operation budget is depending on fundraising and donations so this is important for us,” said Rose Whalen, a manager at My Sisters’ Place. “We provide a number of programs for women who are living rough or homeless and hopefully get them back on their feet.”

