Run Rec sports facility hosts grand opening tournament in Waterloo

A new sports facility in the north end of Waterloo is officially open for business.

The Run Rec held a grand opening basketball tournament on Saturday to welcome people to the hub.

"We're really excited to launch this in this area," said co-founder Izzy Yusuf. "This area really needs it."

Teams faced off on new indoor courts that feature a bouncier floor to help reduce injuries.

The founders says the space can be changed to fit the needs of the community.

"We're not just only basketball, we'll host volleyball, dodgeball, and other sports," said co-founder Sal Dader. "If you have a sporting organization or you have some friends who need a spot, just need a space, that's the whole point of The Run Rec. Your space, your time."

The Run Rec is also planning on hosting other trainers and events.