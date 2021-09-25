Run to honour fallen peace officers returns to Sudbury

Sudbury police officers, retirees, civilians, volunteers, family, and friends took part in a peace officers memorial awareness run on Saturday. The event is part of a national event to honour peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The runners were on the track at the Lionel Lalonde Centre in Azilda.

"Putting yourself first in a line of fire is that truly differentiating from our profession for some others," said Chief Paul Pedersen of the Greater Sudbury Police Service. "And we make a promise to the fallen officers and we make a promise to that family and that promise is a simple one, we will never forget."

The Greater Sudbury Police Service has lost eight officers in the line of duty from 1931-1999.

"This is a very important day for the community and for policing. We are lout here to honour the officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice. They gave their lives to be able to protect the community," said Tim Burtt, of the Sudbury Police Pensioners Association.

It's a memorial run that is held across the country that sees Ontario officers run 460 kilometres from the Provincial Police Memorial in Toronto to the Peace Memorial in Ottawa. COVID has cancelled the run for the past two years.

"What out intention is to do run 460 kilometres collectively which does mirror the run from Toronto to Ottawa. Sudbury has decided to take on the big task of doing 460 kilometres and we are gonna do that, we are gonna keep running until we meet that goal,' said Sergeant Steve Train a Run Co-Chair.

This year over 50 runners took to the track with family and friends from across Greater Sudbury.

"This is the most inclusive one where it doesn't matter if you are running with a stroller like my wife Stacey with my baby or you are a marathon runner, you can come out and be a part of this event," said Detective Constable Ryan Hutton a Run Co-Chair.

For Const. Rachael Bilbia, who was sworn in just one month ago, it was important to take part.

"With the fallen officers and having them in our thoughts, we are running around the track, it's such a small service that we can do but it has such great importance to it," said Bilbija.

The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Run was established in 2005 by the Peel Regional Police running team.