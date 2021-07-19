Run4Youth and support mental health
The Rotary Club of Alliston has launched its latest fundraising event, the Run4Youth, South Simcoe.
From now until the end of September, you can register alone or in a group to walk, run or bike any distance to raise pledges. Money raised will go towards youth mental health programs at New Path Youth & Family Services and Youth Haven.
Youth Haven Director of Fund Development Louise Jones said, “The pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of young people. Through our helplines, we are witnessing increased stress, anxiety and depression in young people as a result of the current crisis. Social isolation, the disruption of routine, health fears, and families under duress are all factors that are leading to increased mental health challenges, especially during an already vulnerable time of their life.”
President of the Rotary Club of Alliston, George Scott, said anyone raising more than $200 will earn a swag bag of goodies.
Information on how to register or make a donation can be found on this website.
