Runaway barge not being moved from Vancouver beach until Sunday, at the earliest

The runaway barge that drifted onto Vancouver's Sunset Beach during this week's storm won't be moved until Sunday at the earliest, according to the owner.

The vessel that ran aground about a kilometre away from the busy Burrard Street Bridge on Monday belongs to Sentry Marine Towing Ltd., a Richmond-based towing and barge services company.

Sentry Marine told CTV News the vessel was properly tied up and secured when the historic storm hit, but that the same intense weather conditions that wreaked havoc across much of southern B.C. also somehow set the barge adrift.

A single tugboat that was dispatched on Tuesday failed to budge the vessel from the shore. The owner of Sentry Marine said the problem is that the tide had surged to around 14.8 feet when the barge was grounded, and isn't expected to near that height again until the weekend.

Larger vessels are being sent for the next removal attempt, the company said.

In the meantime, the Canadian Coast Guard told CTV News it’s working with Transport Canada and the Port of Vancouver to "monitor the situation and assess for potential hazards."

Concerns that the barge could dislodge and begin floating toward the Burrard Street Bridge prompted the City of Vancouver to close the crossing Monday night. The bridge was reopened Tuesday morning and has not been shut down since.

Transport Canada, which is now the lead federal agency helping to co-ordinate the removal plan, reiterated Wednesday that there is no threat of pollution from the barge, which is empty and had previously been used to carry wood chips.

"Once refloat has been successful and the barge stabilized, we will allow the barge to proceed for repairs, and we will follow up with the owner to ensure the vessel is fit for service," a spokesperson said in an email.

The barge has already inspired two parody Twitter accounts, including @EnglishBayBarge, whose description reads: "I will not be controlled. Free-spirited barge."

Yes it is I that closed your beloved Burrard Street Bridge.