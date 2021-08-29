Rundle Heights home damaged by fire

A fire damaged a home in northeast Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at 3216 106 Ave., in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood, at 1:13 p.m.

Occupants of the house were able to exit the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire spread to the roof and damaged the front entrance of the home. Firefighters brought the flames under control half an hour later and declared the fire out at 2:16 p.m.

Investigators are searching for a cause.