Runner overcomes challenging childhood by supporting women to race toward hopeful futures

When Shelagh Germyn first started running, she was leaving a lot behind.

“I had a bit of a bit of a mixed up family,” Shelagh admits.

Shelagh says she and her siblings grew up with a single mom who struggled to raise them, and regularly had to uproot them in search of work.

“That instability stays with you,” Shelagh says.

Shelagh says she attended 11 schools, before running away at 14. She was placed in a series of foster homes.

“These families, compared to your own family, were often worse,” Shelagh says.

But while her life turned tougher, Shelagh says she’s grateful her spirit grew stronger.

“It could have gone a different way,” Shelagh says.

Around the time she started running at 20, Shelagh began taking her life in a new direction.

“And then I met the love of my life,” Shelagh smiles. “We’ve been together for 45 years.”

Shelagh says she worked hard with her husband, their children, and grandkids, to create the stable family she never had, which she’s never taken for granted.

“Growing up without,” Shelagh says. “I know what that feels like.”

It’s a feeling that fuelled Shelagh that day she was running and suddenly felt inspired.

“I didn’t want to just put a race on,” Shelagh says. “I wanted to give back.”

So Shelagh created the Women for Women Walk, Jog and Run fundraiser in Campbell River to create an educational bursary for single moms.

“It’s so needed,” Shelagh says. “And we all need to be a little kinder.”

That first year, a couple dozen people raised a few thousand dollars, which inspired Shelagh to keep going.

“We have to continue to help one another,” Shelagh says, fighting back tears.

Now Shelagh says she and her small team of volunteers are preparing to welcome hundreds to their 20th annual race, after raising almost $90,000, and growing to support more than a dozen community organizations that support women and families in need.

“The more you give, the more you get back,” Shelagh smiles after wiping away a tear. “And it becomes contagious.

And instead of running from past pain, Shelagh says there’s healing in helping others race towards hopeful futures.