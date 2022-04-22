Runners, businesses excited for return of TC10K race in Victoria

After two years on the sidelines, thousands of runners will be lacing up for the return of the TC10K in Victoria this weekend.

Runners lined up at Uptown Shopping Centre on Friday to pick up their race day bibs for the 10 kilometer and 1.5 kilometer family runs Sunday – and the participants were excited.

"I just want to go out there and run, try my best," said Caitlin Burdet.

The organizer for the TC10K says 6,000 people are taking part, which is down from pre-pandemic numbers that typically landed around 9,000.

"I think with COVID-19 and people a little bit unsure, this was a perfect opportunity for our team of volunteers and staff to get reacquainted with the event," said Mark Defrias.

BUSINESS REACTION

The downtown Victoria business community is also keen to welcome the return of the in-person race – as it brings thousands to the area not just to run, but for brunch and shopping too.

"It’s another sign of the recovery that’s happening that people are feeling comfortable being back out," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association.

The owner of Belleville's Watering Hole & Diner believes the race will lead to one of the resautant's biggest day for sales since the start of the pandemic, especially since it has a view of the finish line.

"We’re getting so many reservations," said Rob Chyzowski. "It’s just wonderful seeing people cheering, seeing people out on the road. It’s such a good experience."

The race will lead to road closures around the event.

The route is a loop around downtown – starting near B.C.’s legislature on Government Street and eventually wrapping around Dallas Road back to the legislature building.

"For the odd number of businesses that are along the route or near the route where it can create access problems for their customers, it can create a bit of a challenge," said Bray. "But overall for downtown, bringing that many people in on a weekend is just tremendous for business."

Participants are scheduled to take off at 8 a.m. and are encouraged to arrive early.