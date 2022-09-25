Runners raise $475,000 for youth mental health at CHEO

Runners from across Ottawa turned out on a cool September morning to help raise $475,000 for youth mental health.

The RBC Race for the Kids event was held Sunday morning at Wesley Clover Parks, with proceeds going toward the CHEO Foundation. It’s the first time in two years that participants have been able to meet in-person.

Two thousand participants took part. The race was divided into two-, five- and 10-kilometre segments, offering something for every skill level, including those just looking for a family fun walk.

Anik Levac and her family joined hundreds for the 2k family fun walk. They have had to use CHEO’s services for their son and are happy to be out supporting an institution that has made such a difference in their lives.

“They are just amazing, so we are here helping out any way that we can,” Levac said. “It was fabulous!”

Steve Read, the acting president of the CHEO Foundation, says mental health resources have been strained for years and the issue was only made worse by the pandemic.

“We have seen a real increase in depression and eating disorders and other forms of mental health issues,” Read said. “ This is going to go a long way to help what is really becoming an increasing demand for mental health services at CHEO.”

The event has raised more than $2.5 million in the last six years, said race chair Marjolaine Hudon, the regional president of personal and commercial banking at RBC.

“Seeing so many colleagues, families, sports teams and friends come together in person was truly inspiring. Thank you for helping ensure youth get the mental health support they need,” Hudon said in a news release Sunday.

The funds raised will help CHEO meet the mental health needs of children and youth across the region, including through 1Call1Click.ca, a bilingual service designed to match kids, youth, and families, living in eastern Ontario, with the right mental health and addiction services, at the right time.

“Thank you to our generous community for coming together and showing your support for youth struggling with mental health challenges,” said Read in a news release. “Funds raised through RBC Race for the Kids helps ensure that children, youth and their families can access care when they need it the most. We are grateful to RBC, Casino du Lac-Leamy, and everyone who participated today.”