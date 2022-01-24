Running back James Wilder Jr. signs one-year extension with Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks signed running back James Wilder Jr. to a one-year contract extension on Monday.

Wilder, who was scheduled to hit the free-agent market next month, racked up 996 total yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

The Florida State product finished third in CFL rushing yards (770) last season and was named the Elks' most outstanding player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.