'Running late for work': Innisfil man accused of stunt driving on Hwy 400

An Innisfil man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 Monday morning.

Aurora OPP said the driver was speeding in the southbound lanes near King Road before 5 a.m.

Police said the 35-year-old driver was travelling 168 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

According to OPP, the motorist said he was running late for work.

The Innisfil driver faces a 30-day licence suspension, and their vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

