‘Running out of time’: Political watcher says window for snap election in N.B. is closing

New Brunswickers didn’t get any answers Tuesday on whether they will be heading to the polls in the near future, and political watchers say the window to call a snap election is closing.

"You're kind of running out of time,” said J.P. Lewis, a UNB political scientist.

“There could be legislative reasons for the timing, you don't want to wait too long if you want to get a legislative session in in the fall,” Lewis said.

New Brunswick has a fixed election in October of 2024, but speculation has been building that the premier may call an election before then.

Opposition parties are ready for a campaign.

"I think it really is unfortunate that the premier has been playing these games,” said N.B. Liberal Party Leader, Susan Holt.

“It's just more sort of drama and indecision we've seen from him,” Holt said.

“They were going to make changes to French immersion and then backed off when they realized they didn't have the support of their team,” she said.

“They were going to make changes to education governance and then realized they hadn't talked to the people who actually know about it.”

"I'm rolling with it my party's rolling with it and we're prepared for whatever comes,” said NB Green Party Leader, David Coon.

“We can't afford another majority government from either party where they have absolute power for four years and we've seen that exercised in the past,” Coon said.

The fall legislative assembly session is set to begin next Tuesday.

"Higgs is unpredictable at times,” Lewis said.

“So to me that doesn't make it clear if he would go or not, I can see him taking either path,” he said.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.